Sears Holdings Corp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SHLD)

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 put options.

In related news, Director Fairholme Capital Management L bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward S. Lampert bought 525,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,672.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,087,136 shares of company stock worth $17,322,858. Insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sears Holdings Corp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) opened at 10.22 on Friday. Sears Holdings Corp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $18.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.57. The firm earned $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sears Holdings Corp will post ($12.63) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sears Holdings Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

WARNING: “Sears Holdings Corp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SHLD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sears-holdings-corp-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-shld.html.

Sears Holdings Corp Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). The Company’s segments are Kmart and Sears Domestic. It also offers Shop Your Way, a member-based social shopping platform that offers rewards and personalized services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.