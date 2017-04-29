Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PNR)

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on Pentair plc. Ordinary Share and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) opened at 64.51 on Thursday. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, VP Angela D. Jilek sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $88,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,171,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,877,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 19,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

