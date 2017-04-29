Seaport Global Securities Comments on PACCAR Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Wood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 66.73 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $609,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,425.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Lee Moore sold 22,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

