Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Noble Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) opened at 32.33 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The stock’s market cap is $13.97 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912,477 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,572,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Noble Energy by 1,977.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 759,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 722,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Noble Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,096,000 after buying an additional 780,662 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,551,137 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $1,926,414.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,779,260.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Cawley sold 3,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,670.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,610 shares of company stock worth $2,833,154. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

