Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,689 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 603,095 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at 24.20 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Goldstein sold 6,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $138,172,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie H. Daum bought 4,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,072.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.2% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 924,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

