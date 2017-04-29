Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) – Jefferies Group lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Mavrinac now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/scorpio-tankers-inc-stng-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-28-per-share.html.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Scorpio Tankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) opened at 4.40 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $712.87 million. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 212,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 900,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 160,079 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.