Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was up 239.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post $-0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) opened at 7.45 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $534.43 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/scorpio-bulkers-inc-salt-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.