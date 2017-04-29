Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) opened at 18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $382 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -127.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 120,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

