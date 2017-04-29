Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) opened at 18.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company earned $382 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 120,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

