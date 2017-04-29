Schlumberger Limited. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 476 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co lifted their target price on Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 9,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214,431 shares. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock’s market cap is $100.83 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm earned $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Schlumberger Limited.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

