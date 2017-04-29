Sather Financial Group Inc Has $5.78 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.97.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

