Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 4.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 9,469,270 shares of the company were exchanged. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $63.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.99 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The company earned $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Swann” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt-receives-outperform-rating-from-leerink-swann.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.