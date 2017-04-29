Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.43 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 4.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 9,469,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $63.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The firm’s market cap is $1.99 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The company earned $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($2.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 248,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $16,154,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 201,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

