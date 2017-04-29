Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.57). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.62. The business earned $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 1,214,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.64 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $63.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 248,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,154,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 201,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,988,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-85-per-share-updated.html.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.