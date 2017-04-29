SAP SE’s (SAP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP SE from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.13 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP SE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,680 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.26. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $102.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.3312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. SAP SE’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 23.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,805,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

