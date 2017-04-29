Sanmina Corp (SANM) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

Headlines about Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sanmina Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 37 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sanmina Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) traded down 3.37% on Friday, hitting $37.25. 989,944 shares of the company traded hands. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Sanmina Corp had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sanmina Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 86,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $3,436,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 236,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackie M. Ward sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,413.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,651 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

