Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Share Price

Media stories about SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II earned a news impact score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) opened at 1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a statutory trust. The royalty interests conveyed by SandRidge Energy, Inc (SandRidge) from its interests in certain properties in the Mississippian formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas and held by the Trust are referred to as the Royalty Interests. The Trust holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties.

