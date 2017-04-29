Sanchez Production Partners (SPP) Short Interest Update

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSE:SPP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 150,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sanchez Production Partners in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Sanchez Production Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSE:SPP) traded down 0.71% on Friday, hitting $13.90. 46,770 shares of the company were exchanged. Sanchez Production Partners has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company’s market capitalization is $183.87 million.

In other news, COO Patricio D. Sanchez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

