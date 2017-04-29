Sanchez Production Partners (SPP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanchez Production Partners (NYSE:SPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Production Partners LP is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and other integrated assets. The company’s reserve primarily located in the Cherokee Basin in Oklahoma and Kansas, the Woodford Shale in the Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma, the Central Kansas Uplift in Kansas ,Texas and Louisiana. Sanchez Production Partners LP, formerly known as Sanchez Production Partners LLC, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

SPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sanchez Production Partners in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Sanchez Production Partners in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners (NYSE:SPP) opened at 13.90 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $183.87 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Sanchez Production Partners has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

In related news, COO Patricio D. Sanchez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

