Sabre Corp (SABR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sabre Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp cut Sabre Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre Corp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabre Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) traded down 0.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,536 shares. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Sabre Corp had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $829.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sabre Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Sabre Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Sabre Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, insider Deborah Kerr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,706.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 12,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $277,960.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,818. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Sabre Corp (SABR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sabre-corp-sabr-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Sabre Corp Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.