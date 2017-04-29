Ryder System (R) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Ryder System (NYSE:R) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryder System earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) opened at 67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. Ryder System has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $85.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Ryder System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $299,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 8,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $653,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $1,127,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

