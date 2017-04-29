Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryanair Holdings plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ryanair Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Ryanair Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) opened at 91.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.72. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $93.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc by 1.7% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc by 4.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

