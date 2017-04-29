Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,195 Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $2,968,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Churchill Downs by 42.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 97.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 2.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. 117,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $173.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.23 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-churchill-downs-inc-chdn-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $705,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,475 shares of company stock worth $3,367,159. 19.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.