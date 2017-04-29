Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $312,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8,686.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded down 1.94% on Friday, hitting $31.37. 1,928,732 shares of the stock traded hands. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Instinet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $31,970.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,323.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,184.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,179 shares of company stock worth $11,181,466.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.