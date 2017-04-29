Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Macatawa Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) traded down 5.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 108,873 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.13. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm earned $17.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-shares-of-29398-macatawa-bank-co-mcbc-updated.html.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $10.00 price objective on Macatawa Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.