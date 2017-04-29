Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 43.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 271,657 shares of the company were exchanged. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $656.18 million.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 23.45% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The firm earned $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $85,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 27,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $309,548.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,518.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,595. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

