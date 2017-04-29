Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LLC bought a new position in The Medicines Company during the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Medicines Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Medicines Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Medicines Company during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Medicines Company by 26.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded up 1.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 1,049,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. The Medicines Company had a negative net margin of 96.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The Medicines Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post ($5.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDCO shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Medicines Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other The Medicines Company news, CFO William Bernard O’connor sold 25,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,193,484.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Medicines Company Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

