11,453 Shares in 58.com Inc (WUBA) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 18.6% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 5,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) traded up 0.53% on Friday, hitting $39.58. 448,308 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $5.73 billion. 58.com Inc has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Haitong Bank downgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

