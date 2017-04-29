Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) opened at 26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Russel Metals Inc has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $29.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUS. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.20.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a metals distribution and processing company. The Company primarily distributes steel products. The Company operates through three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. The Company provides processing and distribution services to a base of approximately 43,000 end users through a network of 50 locations in Canada and 14 locations in the United States.

