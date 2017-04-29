Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) opened at 26.18 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.20.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a metals distribution and processing company. The Company primarily distributes steel products. The Company operates through three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. The Company provides processing and distribution services to a base of approximately 43,000 end users through a network of 50 locations in Canada and 14 locations in the United States.

