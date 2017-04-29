Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,602 shares of company stock worth $438,285 over the last 90 days. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,454 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

