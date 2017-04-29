Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Vetr cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.56 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) traded up 6.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738,330 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post $7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $489,219.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $758,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,280.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,524 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,978. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/royal-caribbean-cruises-rcl-earning-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.