Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Increased by Analyst (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Roth Capital analyst B. Alger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 1,383,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $922.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $60.19.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,751.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $116,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.