Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Receives $49.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 228,783 shares of the stock traded hands. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rogers Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

