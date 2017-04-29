Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC held its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. Exxon Mobil also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the average volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 24th. Simmons raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

