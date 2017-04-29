Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterfly from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 481,036 shares. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.19. Shutterfly had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business earned $191.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Menon sold 7,616 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $363,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,119 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $53,342.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $37,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 77.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 692,157 shares in the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,481,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,537,000 after buying an additional 284,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 4,582.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 233,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $9,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

