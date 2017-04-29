Robert Half International (RHI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Robert Half International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 62 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) opened at 46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 22,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $1,052,921.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

