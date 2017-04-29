RMR Group (RMRAV) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMRAV) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RMR Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMRAV) remained flat at $11.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $190.24 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/rmr-group-rmrav-getting-very-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

