Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Target Price at $38.38

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 547,345 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.62. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros Auctioneers will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 2,145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

