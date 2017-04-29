Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Target Price at $3,465.00

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,584.75 ($45.83).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,335 ($55.42) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) price target on Rio Tinto plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,220 ($41.17) to GBX 3,300 ($42.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/rio-tinto-plc-rio-receives-gbx-3465-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,618 ($46.25), for a total value of £120,298.50 ($153,795.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,377.

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) traded up 1.06% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3062.00. 3,636,187 shares of the stock traded hands. Rio Tinto plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,853.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,718.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 55.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,214.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,177.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 100.56 ($1.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.