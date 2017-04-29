Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ring Energy (REI) Share Price

News headlines about Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ring Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

REI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) opened at 12.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $589.39 million. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business earned $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ring-energy-rei-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.