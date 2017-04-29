Rightmove Plc (RMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Rightmove Plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) opened at 4186.00 on Friday. Rightmove Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,159.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,416.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,053.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,958.25. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.89 billion.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,062 ($51.93), for a total value of £462,052.50 ($590,708.90). Also, insider Scott Forbes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,264 ($54.51), for a total transaction of £4,264,000 ($5,451,291.23).

RMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.20) target price on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.92) target price on shares of Rightmove Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, ICAP cut shares of Rightmove Plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.20) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove Plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,217 ($53.91).

About Rightmove Plc

Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company’s principal business is the operation of the rightmove.co.uk Website. The Company’s Website and mobile platforms provide online property search. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other.

