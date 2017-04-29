Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rigel Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 13 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 561,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $365.63 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 255.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.54%. The business had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.20” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/rigel-pharmaceuticals-rigl-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-20.html.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor in a range of indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.