Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 2.99 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s market cap is $365.63 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. The business had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,833,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 652,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 573,522 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

