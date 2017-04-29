RH (RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. RH posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. RH had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company earned $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr cut shares of RH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of RH from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 12.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) traded down 1.60% on Friday, reaching $47.97. 1,448,509 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 1.57. RH has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

