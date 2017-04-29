Rexnord Corp (RXN) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have trended positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rexnord Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) opened at 24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.63 million. Rexnord Corp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. Rexnord Corp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord Corp news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 32,925 shares of Rexnord Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $735,873.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of Rexnord Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $755,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corp Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

