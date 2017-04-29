Rexnord Corp (RXN) Receives $24.25 Average PT from Analysts

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. 889,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.63 million. Rexnord Corp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. Rexnord Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 32,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $735,873.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $755,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 68,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

