Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Rexnord Corp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord Corp.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rexnord Corp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $452 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rexnord Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) traded down 3.21% on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 846,121 shares. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 32,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $735,873.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $755,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexnord Corp by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 144,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 82,695 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexnord Corp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

