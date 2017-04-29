Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) opened at 19.59 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $746.24 million. Retrophin Inc has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

RTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Retrophin from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

