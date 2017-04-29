Resonant (RESN) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) traded up 1.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,879 shares. Resonant has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company’s market cap is $69.48 million.

RESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

